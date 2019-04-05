Desiree Rante Luis feels the Hong Kong government is heartless for the long wait and rejection handed to her. Photo: Sam Tsang
Filipino mothers forced to leave children behind ask why Hong Kong government has no heart after top court crushes their hopes of remaining in city
- Court of Final Appeal rules Milagros Tecson Comilang and Desiree Rante Luis, both formerly domestic helpers from the Philippines, must leave the city
- Lawyer slams authorities over human rights, calling move ‘scorched-earth policy’
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Desiree Rante Luis with her sons (from left) David John Rante, Mark Joelery Rante and Carl Benz Rante in Wan Chai in 2016. Photo: Edmond So
Two Filipino mothers lose final legal bid to stay in Hong Kong with their children
- City’s top court dismisses appeal by former domestic workers Milagros Tecson Comilang and Desiree Rante Luis
- Both women have children who are Hong Kong permanent residents; they have been fighting to remain in the city since 2011 and 2014
