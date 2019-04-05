Channels

Desiree Rante Luis feels the Hong Kong government is heartless for the long wait and rejection handed to her. Photo: Sam Tsang
Society

Filipino mothers forced to leave children behind ask why Hong Kong government has no heart after top court crushes their hopes of remaining in city

  • Court of Final Appeal rules Milagros Tecson Comilang and Desiree Rante Luis, both formerly domestic helpers from the Philippines, must leave the city
  • Lawyer slams authorities over human rights, calling move ‘scorched-earth policy’
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 12:00pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:42pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Desiree Rante Luis feels the Hong Kong government is heartless for the long wait and rejection handed to her. Photo: Sam Tsang
Desiree Rante Luis with her sons (from left) David John Rante, Mark Joelery Rante and Carl Benz Rante in Wan Chai in 2016. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Two Filipino mothers lose final legal bid to stay in Hong Kong with their children

  • City’s top court dismisses appeal by former domestic workers Milagros Tecson Comilang and Desiree Rante Luis
  • Both women have children who are Hong Kong permanent residents; they have been fighting to remain in the city since 2011 and 2014
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 2:03pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Desiree Rante Luis with her sons (from left) David John Rante, Mark Joelery Rante and Carl Benz Rante in Wan Chai in 2016. Photo: Edmond So
