Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Domestic helper Joan Pabona at the Philippine Consulate General in Admiralty, which put on an exhibition of her photography. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Domestic helper in Hong Kong turns photographer after snap capturing the sacrifice of working women wins National Geographic prize

  • Joan Pabona has been a helper in Hong Kong for six years
  • Her photo of a woman arranging safety nets for bamboo scaffolding won second place in People and Happenings section of National Geographic Wheelock Youth Photo Competition
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Published: 11:00am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 6 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Domestic helper Joan Pabona at the Philippine Consulate General in Admiralty, which put on an exhibition of her photography. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.