Domestic helper Joan Pabona at the Philippine Consulate General in Admiralty, which put on an exhibition of her photography. Photo: Edmond So
Domestic helper in Hong Kong turns photographer after snap capturing the sacrifice of working women wins National Geographic prize
- Joan Pabona has been a helper in Hong Kong for six years
- Her photo of a woman arranging safety nets for bamboo scaffolding won second place in People and Happenings section of National Geographic Wheelock Youth Photo Competition
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
