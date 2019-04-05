Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers at Chun Shing Hong on one of their busiest days of the year. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

During Ching Ming Festival, cardboard smartphones, restaurants and slot machines for Hongkongers’ departed ancestors

  • In line with traditional custom, people around the city headed to graves to pay their respects and burn offerings
  • For the Sheung Wan stores selling the paper miniatures, business was mixed
Topic |   Hong Kong culture
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Published: 5:39pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:42pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers at Chun Shing Hong on one of their busiest days of the year. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.