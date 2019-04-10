Le Le (left) and Ying Ying (right) were given to Hong Kong in 2007 as a gift from the central government. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park giant pandas have once again failed to mate naturally
- Keepers have attempted to artificially inseminate female Ying Ying
- They say they are considering transferring the pair to their native Sichuan province, where there would be more potential mates
Bao Bao, one of panda Mei Xiang's three surviving subs, is seen in this 2013 file photo. Photo: A
Panda watch: waiting game begins as US National Zoo’s Mei Xiang is artificially inseminated
- Mei Xiang and sperm donor Tian Tian had shown ‘extremely obvious’ signs that they were preparing for breeding, say zookeepers
