Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Le Le (left) and Ying Ying (right) were given to Hong Kong in 2007 as a gift from the central government. Photo: AFP
Society

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park giant pandas have once again failed to mate naturally

  • Keepers have attempted to artificially inseminate female Ying Ying
  • They say they are considering transferring the pair to their native Sichuan province, where there would be more potential mates
Topic |   Pandas
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 12:14pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Le Le (left) and Ying Ying (right) were given to Hong Kong in 2007 as a gift from the central government. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bao Bao, one of panda Mei Xiang's three surviving subs, is seen in this 2013 file photo. Photo: A
United States & Canada

Panda watch: waiting game begins as US National Zoo’s Mei Xiang is artificially inseminated

  • Mei Xiang and sperm donor Tian Tian had shown ‘extremely obvious’ signs that they were preparing for breeding, say zookeepers
Topic |   Pandas
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 7:42am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:42am, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bao Bao, one of panda Mei Xiang's three surviving subs, is seen in this 2013 file photo. Photo: A
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.