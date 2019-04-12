Two roast pigs were used in the ceremony to mark the opening of CityU’s vet centre. Photo: Facebook
Roast pig cutting ceremony at Hong Kong City University’s new vet clinic draws ire from activists who say it has killed animals before curing any
- Senior management asks all departments to consider cancelling such ceremonies and other rites at future celebrations
- New Veterinary Medical Centre cut up and served two roast pigs and later posted pictures of event online, sparking immediate outcry
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Two roast pigs were used in the ceremony to mark the opening of CityU’s vet centre. Photo: Facebook