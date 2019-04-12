Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) and Betty Fung, director of the Policy Innovation and Coordination Office cutting a roast pig to mark the opening of the office in December 2018. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong’s famous roast pig-cutting ceremonies: is it time for them to get the chop?
- City University calls for the ceremonies to be discouraged after outrage over two roast pigs being cut at the opening of its new veterinary centre
- A member of the university’s ruling council says the decision is a knee-jerk reaction and the government has no plans to stop attending ceremonies
Topic | Animals
