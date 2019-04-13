Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yonden Lhatoo
Yonden Lhatoo
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Just Saying by Yonden Lhatoo

If pigs are not meant to be eaten, why are they made of bacon?

  • Yonden Lhatoo rolls his eyes at talk about giving roast pig-cutting ceremonies the chop in Hong Kong after a university bowed to pressure from animal lovers over the tradition being observed at the opening of its new vet centre
Yonden Lhatoo

Yonden Lhatoo  

Published: 3:52pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:16pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.