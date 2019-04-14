Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A store room in a Happy Valley public toilet where cleaners rest and have their meals. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

More than 70 per cent of Hong Kong public toilet cleaners say they don’t have suitable meal places at work, with some forced to eat in washrooms

  • Hong Kong Catholic Commission for Labour Affairs, which held survey, urges authorities to consider needs of workers, besides improving facilities for users
Topic |   Ageing society
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 5:34pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:34pm, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A store room in a Happy Valley public toilet where cleaners rest and have their meals. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.