Pai Tau Village in Sha Tin. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong indigenous villagers say High Court small-house ruling cheats them out of the right to build their own homes, and may take it up with Beijing
- Landowners who swapped their plots with the government and faced delays in applications are now left unable to build following last Monday’s court verdict
- Rural power broker Leung Fuk-yuen says the Heung Yee Kuk could ask the central government to interpret the Basic Law if appeal fails
Topic | Hong Kong housing
