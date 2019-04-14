Anthony Wong and Chloe Maayan celebrate their best actor and actress awards at the 38th Hong Kong Film Awards. Photo: Sam Tsang
Project Gutenberg the big winner at Hong Kong’s Oscars as it is named best picture, with Felix Chong best director, while Anthony Wong is best actor
- Cops-and-robbers film nominated in 17 categories, and takes seven awards
- Chloe Maayan takes home best actress honour for role in Three Husbands
