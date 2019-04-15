Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

At least five public pools did not have all of their facilities open on Monday, including Pao Yue Kong Swimming Pool in Southern district. Photo: Wikipedia
Society

Half of Hong Kong’s government-run beaches and swimming pools could close or face disruption this summer amid lifeguard shortage

  • City to be short of 400 lifesavers this season – a new high – unions say
  • Officials told to raise wages and set up training institutes to tackle the high turnover
Topic |   Water sports
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 7:23pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:23pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

At least five public pools did not have all of their facilities open on Monday, including Pao Yue Kong Swimming Pool in Southern district. Photo: Wikipedia
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.