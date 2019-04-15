At least five public pools did not have all of their facilities open on Monday, including Pao Yue Kong Swimming Pool in Southern district. Photo: Wikipedia
Half of Hong Kong’s government-run beaches and swimming pools could close or face disruption this summer amid lifeguard shortage
- City to be short of 400 lifesavers this season – a new high – unions say
- Officials told to raise wages and set up training institutes to tackle the high turnover
Topic | Water sports
At least five public pools did not have all of their facilities open on Monday, including Pao Yue Kong Swimming Pool in Southern district. Photo: Wikipedia