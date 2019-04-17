A tearful Andy Hui faces the press after the release of a video showing him and actress Jacqueline Wong kissing in the back of a car. Photo: Felix Wong
Government memes make most of Hong Kong star Andy Hui’s infidelity, but not everyone sees the funny side
- Corruption watchdog, government department and bus company all use incident to promote themselves
- But some commentators question whether piggybacking on misery is the right thing to do
Racy video of ‘queen of Canto-pop’ Sammi Cheng’s husband Andy Hui in back of vehicle with another woman sparks privacy concerns over on-board cameras
- Chinese-language news site Apple Daily releases 16-minute video of pair kissing on journey from Tai Hang to Lei Yue Mun
- Former privacy commissioner and barrister says driver and Apple Daily run risk of breaching Hong Kong law
