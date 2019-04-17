Channels

A tearful Andy Hui faces the press after the release of a video showing him and actress Jacqueline Wong kissing in the back of a car. Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Government memes make most of Hong Kong star Andy Hui’s infidelity, but not everyone sees the funny side

  • Corruption watchdog, government department and bus company all use incident to promote themselves
  • But some commentators question whether piggybacking on misery is the right thing to do
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 11:50am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:17pm, 17 Apr, 2019

The husband of Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng, Andy Hui apologies for his actions after a video circulated of him in a vehicle with another woman. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Racy video of ‘queen of Canto-pop’ Sammi Cheng’s husband Andy Hui in back of vehicle with another woman sparks privacy concerns over on-board cameras

  • Chinese-language news site Apple Daily releases 16-minute video of pair kissing on journey from Tai Hang to Lei Yue Mun
  • Former privacy commissioner and barrister says driver and Apple Daily run risk of breaching Hong Kong law
Topic |   Law
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 9:28pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:06pm, 17 Apr, 2019

The husband of Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng, Andy Hui apologies for his actions after a video circulated of him in a vehicle with another woman. Photo: Felix Wong
