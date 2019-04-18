Channels

Ping Shan, where the largest brownfield cluster in the New Territories has been identified. Photo: Roy Issa
Housing supply crisis awaits Hong Kong in next three to four years, in both public and private sectors, warns think tank, as land shortages bite

  • Our Hong Kong Foundation says supply of housing stock will plummet by 40 per cent by 2023
  • The foundation recommends the government use rezoning, brownfield sites and land reclamation to loosen up supply
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 8:00am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:16am, 18 Apr, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
The second phase of the plan involves reclamation around Hei Ling Chau. Photo: Roy Issa
Lantau Tomorrow Vision is arguably Hong Kong’s most important and controversial project. Here’s what you need to know about HK$624 billion plan

  • New metropolis on man-made islands will be the most expensive infrastructure project the city has ever seen
  • Reclamation work is scheduled to start in 2025 and the first residents are expected to move in by 2032
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 9:00am, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:04am, 21 Mar, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
