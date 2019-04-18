Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng says she will not give up on her cheating husband Andy Hui. Photo: Instagram
‘Queen of Canto-pop’ Sammi Cheng forgives cheating husband Andy Hui and says she will not give up on their marriage
- Cheng says ‘experience will help us get back on the right track and our lives will be reborn’
- Leaked footage circulated on Tuesday showed Hui kissing and cuddling TVB actress Jacqueline Wong
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng says she will not give up on her cheating husband Andy Hui. Photo: Instagram