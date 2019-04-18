Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng says she will not give up on her cheating husband Andy Hui. Photo: Instagram
Society

‘Queen of Canto-pop’ Sammi Cheng forgives cheating husband Andy Hui and says she will not give up on their marriage

  • Cheng says ‘experience will help us get back on the right track and our lives will be reborn’
  • Leaked footage circulated on Tuesday showed Hui kissing and cuddling TVB actress Jacqueline Wong
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Published: 6:14pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:47pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng says she will not give up on her cheating husband Andy Hui. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.