Ed Sheeran had been due to play his second concert in Hong Kong on Thursday night. Photo: AFP
Lightning strikes twice for Ed Sheeran as thunderstorm forces singer to cancel another Hong Kong gig following 2017 no-show
- Singer cancelled tour two years ago after injuring his arms in cycling accident
- ‘So sorry people have come out, waited in the rain, just for no show,’ Sheeran posted on social media
Ed Sheeran performs during his concert at Hong Kong Disneyland, Lantau Island. Photo: Kennevia Photography
Ed Sheeran live in Hong Kong: fans get a night to remember as star proves worth the wait
- After a broken arm caused the cancellation of his Hong Kong gig in 2017, the British musician more than made up for it at the city’s Disneyland last night
- In a masterful performance, the singer went through his full repertoire of hits during the two-hour concert
