Eric Tsang (left), Jackie Chan and Wilfred Wong speak to the press in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing to lift curbs on Hong Kong actors working on television shows after plan to ease restrictions on film industry was announced earlier
- Jackie Chan-led delegation to capital was told TV sector and online productions would be put on par with the movie industry
- Mainland TV dramas currently cannot have more than five people from Hong Kong and Macau in the main crew
Topic | Streaming video and TV
Eric Tsang (left), Jackie Chan and Wilfred Wong speak to the press in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song