A heavy downpour hits Hong Kong on Friday. Some parts of the New Territories got more than 40mm of rain in four hours Photo: Jonathan Wong
Rain and thunder hammer Hong Kong, but Hong Kong Observatory predicts sun for Easter Sunday
- Sporadic rain forecast for Saturday with squalls of thunder
- But Sunday and Monday should be partly sunny with morning rain
Topic | Weather
A heavy downpour hits Hong Kong on Friday. Some parts of the New Territories got more than 40mm of rain in four hours Photo: Jonathan Wong