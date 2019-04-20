A flotilla with three Tin Hau statues on board will leave Tap Mun harbour. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Hakka and Tanka villagers to unite on Tap Mun island for once-a-decade Taoist celebration of their fishing heritage
- Tai Ping Ching Chiu festival preparations garner a record HK$8 million in donations to help small communities in the northeast New Territories pay homage to the Goddess of the Sea
Topic | City Weekend
A flotilla with three Tin Hau statues on board will leave Tap Mun harbour. Photo: Sam Tsang