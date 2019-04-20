Clarisse Yeung worries the artworks will become nothing more than Instagramable spots. Photo: Winson Wong
Why Wan Chai is unlike any other place in Hong Kong – and it’s not just because of its sleazy red light district
- The area – home to bars, brothels and nightclubs but also business and cultural venues – has been targeted for art and creative development
- District is first to be showcased by a project that aims to capitalise on the living culture of Hong Kong for ‘creative tourism’
Topic | City Weekend
Clarisse Yeung worries the artworks will become nothing more than Instagramable spots. Photo: Winson Wong