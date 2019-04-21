Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Maristel Pepito was readmitted to hospital in February but died two days later. Photo: Handout
Society

Death of Filipino helper whose chronic illness could have been treated with medication puts focus back on conditions for domestic workers in Hong Kong

  • Mother-of-three Maristel Pepito, 35, was admitted to hospital with pneumonia and signs of lupus about five months after arriving in city
  • She spoke about not getting enough food and rest but did not dare consider breaking her contract as she needed the money, cousin says
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 8:00am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:52am, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Maristel Pepito was readmitted to hospital in February but died two days later. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jalilo Dela Torre. Photo: Mary Ann Benitez
Southeast Asia

Outgoing Philippine labour official Jalilo Dela Torre urges domestic workers in Hong Kong to go for more health checks

  • The labour attaché, who is expected to leave the city soon, has launched a service highlighting the importance of health check-ups for domestic workers
  • His office is also set to introduce a new platform that will be used to fight abuse by employers and agencies in Hong Kong
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 8:30pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:54pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jalilo Dela Torre. Photo: Mary Ann Benitez
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.