Maristel Pepito was readmitted to hospital in February but died two days later. Photo: Handout
Death of Filipino helper whose chronic illness could have been treated with medication puts focus back on conditions for domestic workers in Hong Kong
- Mother-of-three Maristel Pepito, 35, was admitted to hospital with pneumonia and signs of lupus about five months after arriving in city
- She spoke about not getting enough food and rest but did not dare consider breaking her contract as she needed the money, cousin says
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Maristel Pepito was readmitted to hospital in February but died two days later. Photo: Handout
Jalilo Dela Torre. Photo: Mary Ann Benitez
Outgoing Philippine labour official Jalilo Dela Torre urges domestic workers in Hong Kong to go for more health checks
- The labour attaché, who is expected to leave the city soon, has launched a service highlighting the importance of health check-ups for domestic workers
- His office is also set to introduce a new platform that will be used to fight abuse by employers and agencies in Hong Kong
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Jalilo Dela Torre. Photo: Mary Ann Benitez