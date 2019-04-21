Participants compete in the bun scrambling competition qualifiers in Cheung Chau on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau Bun Festival qualifiers throw up a shock as five-time champion comes unstuck and fails to make it through to May’s finals
- Angel Wong was too slow coming down the tower in her attempt to add to her haul of titles
- Nine men and three women will compete for the right to be King and Queen of the Buns in the finals, to be held on the outlying island on May 12
