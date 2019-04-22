Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Blind workers at a factory in To Kwa Wan, Hong Kong's only such facility, which was opened in 1963. Photo: SCMP
Society

Vacant Hong Kong school to be provisional work site for 200 disabled people facing job loss from factory relocation

  • Latest development addresses controversy over planned four-year factory closure, with employees accusing management of lack of transparency
  • Row highlights what is perceived as policy stagnation over employment and anti-discrimination measures for disabled
Topic |   Jobs
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 12:49pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:49pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Blind workers at a factory in To Kwa Wan, Hong Kong's only such facility, which was opened in 1963. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.