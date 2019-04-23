Wong Mei-lin tests the noise level in her flat at King Tai Court in San Po Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Locked windows to block noise another sign of how space-starved Hong Kong crams new homes along busy roads
- Survey finds a rise in number of such installations in recent years, with some fresh-air-craving residents flouting set rules against opening windows
- While critics blame desperation in using every inch of space, experts say designers have tried their best to strike a balance
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Wong Mei-lin tests the noise level in her flat at King Tai Court in San Po Kong. Photo: Edmond So