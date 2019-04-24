Channels

Speaking via Skype, Ryan Xu and Annie Wu said they would continue their trip because they did not want to be deterred by terrorists. Photo: SCMP
Society

Sri Lanka bombings: Hong Kong tourist couple recount terrifying ordeal after Shangri-La hotel targeted in attack – and how missing breakfast may have saved their lives

  • Annie Wu and her husband Ryan Xu were in hotel room in the Sri Lankan capital when restaurant was hit
  • Couple raced down 13 flights of stairs to make their escape
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 8:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:43am, 24 Apr, 2019

Speaking via Skype, Ryan Xu and Annie Wu said they would continue their trip because they did not want to be deterred by terrorists. Photo: SCMP
Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Asia

Sri Lanka bombings: investigators probe global terror links as IS claims responsibility and death toll climbs to 321

  • President Maithripala Sirisena said intelligence agencies had reported that ‘international organisations [were] behind these acts of local terrorists’
  • State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said the bombings could have been retaliation for the mosque shootings in New Zealand last month
SCMP

Agencies  

Rajpal Abeynayake  

Published: 8:24pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:32pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
