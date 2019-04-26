Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dogs from the House of Joy and Mercy, a shelter that houses old and sick dogs in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Hong Kong pet owners to have greater responsibility to care for their animals under new amendments to cruelty laws

  • Owners would have a ‘duty of care’ to ensure their cats are fed and given adequate medical attention
  • Food and health minister Sophia Chan said law enforcement would also be given greater power to intervene in suspected cruelty cases
Topic |   Animals
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 2:13pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:26pm, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dogs from the House of Joy and Mercy, a shelter that houses old and sick dogs in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.