Dogs from the House of Joy and Mercy, a shelter that houses old and sick dogs in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong pet owners to have greater responsibility to care for their animals under new amendments to cruelty laws
- Owners would have a ‘duty of care’ to ensure their cats are fed and given adequate medical attention
- Food and health minister Sophia Chan said law enforcement would also be given greater power to intervene in suspected cruelty cases
Topic | Animals
