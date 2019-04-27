Channels

Samuel Kwok (left) with mother Pauline Lau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Society

15-year wait for hostel care: the plight of Hong Kong’s intellectually disabled who face life without family to help

  • Pauline Lau and her husband fear for their son’s future after they are no longer around to care for him
  • With a place at a care home seemingly out of reach, their predicament is a familiar story for many parents with disabled children
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 1:03pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:21pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Samuel Kwok (left) with mother Pauline Lau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dustin Shum
Hong Kong economy

Disabled Hong Kong workers hit back against ‘bullying’, marginalisation and ‘unfair’ retirement age

  • Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan say they are treated as ‘cheap labour’ and are unhappy with the factory’s planned relocation
  • Disabled workers are forced to retire at 55, which they say leaves them vulnerable to isolation
Topic |   Jobs
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 8:14am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:10pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dustin Shum
