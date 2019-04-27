Samuel Kwok (left) with mother Pauline Lau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
15-year wait for hostel care: the plight of Hong Kong’s intellectually disabled who face life without family to help
- Pauline Lau and her husband fear for their son’s future after they are no longer around to care for him
- With a place at a care home seemingly out of reach, their predicament is a familiar story for many parents with disabled children
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dustin Shum
Disabled Hong Kong workers hit back against ‘bullying’, marginalisation and ‘unfair’ retirement age
- Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan say they are treated as ‘cheap labour’ and are unhappy with the factory’s planned relocation
- Disabled workers are forced to retire at 55, which they say leaves them vulnerable to isolation
Topic | Jobs
