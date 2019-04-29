(From left) Ng Kit-hing, Chan Kai-wing, and May Lam, homeless people who feature in the Society for Community Organisation’s seven-day exhibition. Photo: David Wong
Living in ferry piers and McDonald’s – new exhibition tells stories of Hong Kong’s homeless
- Official figures show the numbers sleeping rough have risen from 780 in 2013 to 1,297 this year
Topic | SoCO - Society for Community Organisation
(From left) Ng Kit-hing, Chan Kai-wing, and May Lam, homeless people who feature in the Society for Community Organisation’s seven-day exhibition. Photo: David Wong