(Front row from left) Dickson Lee, Zen Soo, Rachel Leung and Michelle Wong. (Back row from left) Adolfo Arranz and Marcelo Duhalde. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
South China Morning Post journalists honoured for excellence in news writing, photography and design by Newspaper Society of Hong Kong
- Top prizes won for English News Writing and News Page Design (Series)
- Event held each year to help raise professional standards in the city’s media
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
