Dr Daisy Wang says she is looking forward to her new job in Hong Kong. Photo: Peabody Essex Museum
Hong Kong’s Palace Museum names respected Chinese contemporary art scholar and curator Daisy Wang Yiyou as deputy director
- Wang, previously curator of Chinese and East Asian art at Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts, takes up position from July 2
- Bernard Chan, chairman of museum board, says she brings ‘impressive abilities as a curator, academic and educator for leading global institutions’
