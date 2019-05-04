The newly opened Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, a tribute to Hong Kong’s entertainment industry which set the standard for Asia in the 1970s to ’90s. Photo: Dickson Lee
The rise and fall of Hong Kong showbiz ... and how fans still hold on to stars of yesteryear
- From Canto-pop’s birth to the ‘Heavenly Kings’ and a shift to mainland productions and K-pop, the city’s showbiz scene has ups and downs to rival its colourful history
