Fallen trees cause roadblocks at Diamond Hill after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong on Sunday September 16, 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Give Hong Kong workers better protection against employer reprisals for absences after typhoons, trade union tells government
- The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions says the government’s guidelines for employers during storms, suggested on Tuesday, lack legal heft
- The federation’s bill would give the government the power to issue work suspension orders and spare workers pressure to work after major storms
Topic | Extreme weather
