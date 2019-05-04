Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jimmy Singh Baljinder twice helped police cracked cases, and held dreams of joining the force. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Society

Rejected from Hong Kong Police Force, Sikh amateur detective Jimmy Singh Baljinder aspires to bridge ethnic groups for inclusiveness

  • Baljinder, a recipient of the Good Citizen Award, is a fifth-generation Indian resident in the city
  • He heads an organisation that promotes racial diversity
Topic |   City Weekend
Hilary Wong

Hilary Wong  

Published: 9:30am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 9:30am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jimmy Singh Baljinder twice helped police cracked cases, and held dreams of joining the force. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.