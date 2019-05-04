Jimmy Singh Baljinder twice helped police cracked cases, and held dreams of joining the force. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Rejected from Hong Kong Police Force, Sikh amateur detective Jimmy Singh Baljinder aspires to bridge ethnic groups for inclusiveness
- Baljinder, a recipient of the Good Citizen Award, is a fifth-generation Indian resident in the city
- He heads an organisation that promotes racial diversity
Topic | City Weekend
