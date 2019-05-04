Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ann Bang On Leung, left, and Vita Chan, founder of HK Talent Star in Kowloon City, and organiser of Songkran HK, pictured in Kowloon City. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Society

‘I can’t eat spicy anymore’: Hong Kong’s Thai community look back at five decades in the city

  • The area has been the heart of the city’s Thai community since the 1960s but many Thai businesses will be displaced in the overhaul
Topic |   City Weekend
Stephanie Tsui

Stephanie Tsui  

Published: 8:15am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 8:15am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ann Bang On Leung, left, and Vita Chan, founder of HK Talent Star in Kowloon City, and organiser of Songkran HK, pictured in Kowloon City. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.