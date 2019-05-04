Ann Bang On Leung, left, and Vita Chan, founder of HK Talent Star in Kowloon City, and organiser of Songkran HK, pictured in Kowloon City. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘I can’t eat spicy anymore’: Hong Kong’s Thai community look back at five decades in the city
- The area has been the heart of the city’s Thai community since the 1960s but many Thai businesses will be displaced in the overhaul
Topic | City Weekend
