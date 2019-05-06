Chan Kam-hong, a veteran labour rights activist, died on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chan Kam-hong, a workers’ champion and driving force behind improvements in Hong Kong’s industrial safety for more than 30 years, dies at 60
- The labour rights activist and ‘relentless campaigner’ was on the front line of worker safety in the city for more than 30 years.
- His credo was that the city’s prosperity was built on the sacrifice of workers
Topic | Obituaries
Chan Kam-hong, a veteran labour rights activist, died on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee