Kung Yan-sum says the administrator is not doing its job. Photo: Edmond So
Brother of late Chinachem tycoon Nina Wang seeks to remove ‘big four’ accounting firm PwC from running HK$137 billion estate
- Wang’s younger brother Dr Kung Yan-sum says he filed a letter with the Department of Justice to remove interim administrator
- Company is charging too much and failing to fulfil its responsibilities, he says
Topic | Nina Wang
