Many Hongkongers are worried whether they will have enough savings during their old age. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

New government scheme will allow Hong Kong’s elderly folk to get loans by using their life insurance polices as collaterals

  • The Policy Reverse Mortgage Programme will convert a policy’s death benefits into cash flows while the person is still alive
  • It is targeted at Hong Kong Identity Card holders aged 60 or above
Topic |   Ageing society
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 9:44pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 8 May, 2019

