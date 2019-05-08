Many Hongkongers are worried whether they will have enough savings during their old age. Photo: Nora Tam
New government scheme will allow Hong Kong’s elderly folk to get loans by using their life insurance polices as collaterals
- The Policy Reverse Mortgage Programme will convert a policy’s death benefits into cash flows while the person is still alive
- It is targeted at Hong Kong Identity Card holders aged 60 or above
Topic | Ageing society
Many Hongkongers are worried whether they will have enough savings during their old age. Photo: Nora Tam