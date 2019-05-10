Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The hospital will be built in the compound that includes the Bishop’s House. Photo: David Wong
Society

Proposed height limits on planned private hospital in Hong Kong may mean rethink for builder Anglican Church

  • Planning Department has called for a height limit on historic Bishop’s House compound in Central
  • Church says lower restriction will have a huge impact on its plans, which are at an advanced stage
Topic |   Urban planning
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 8:30am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 9:13am, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The hospital will be built in the compound that includes the Bishop’s House. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.