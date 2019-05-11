Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Commission on Poverty Summit was not just for show and was about doing real work. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Officials may use Community Care Fund to plug HK$2 billion gap in resources for transitional housing as legislation faces government backlog
- Welfare chief Law Chi-kwong floats idea at the Commission on Poverty Summit
- Money has been set aside in budget but lawmakers have yet to begin process of approving it in Legislative Council
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Commission on Poverty Summit was not just for show and was about doing real work. Photo: Jonathan Wong