Realizza Otarra spending time with her five-year-old daughter, Amerdale Rose. Photo: Handout
For Hong Kong’s foreign domestic helpers, living far from their children, Mother’s Day can bring mixed emotions
- Many domestic helpers working in the city have had to leave their children in the care of relatives and see them only on annual visits home
- For many, most of their time is spent taking care of other people’s kids
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Realizza Otarra spending time with her five-year-old daughter, Amerdale Rose. Photo: Handout