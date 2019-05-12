Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Youngsters dress up as actress Jacqueline Wong and MTR chairman Frederick Ma for the parade. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Cheung Chau Bun Festival parade given some star power as scandal involving Hong Kong celebrities Andy Hui and Jacqueline Wong is featured

  • Piu Sik parade features children dressed in traditional costumes and masquerading as famous figures
  • 60,000 visitors are expected on the outlying island throughout the day, according to Transport Department
Topic |   Hong Kong culture
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 5:57pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 6:19pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Youngsters dress up as actress Jacqueline Wong and MTR chairman Frederick Ma for the parade. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.