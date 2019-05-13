Chung King-man (centre) has been nominated for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Music therapist strikes right note with choir founded to help stroke patients in Hong Kong regain their voice
- Chung King-man says music therapy can help lower anxiety and reduce the impact of trauma among stroke patients
- Apart from stroke choir, he set up two singing groups for cancer patients, with the same aim of making life better for them
