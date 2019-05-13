Channels

Hong Kong University says it is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive environment for its staff and students. Photo: Nora Tam
Society

University of Hong Kong chief Zhang Xiang vows ‘zero tolerance’ towards sexual harassment after postgraduate student’s Facebook article detailing problems with tutor

  • Vice chancellor says an immediate investigation has been launched into allegations by a postgraduate dental student
  • Malaysian woman posted a long article on Facebook about how she was harassed by an unidentified part-time tutor at Prince Philip Dental Hospital
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 7:00am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:56am, 13 May, 2019

Hong Kong University says it is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive environment for its staff and students. Photo: Nora Tam
Prince Philip Dental Hospital is under HKU. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Education

University of Hong Kong investigating sex harassment claims after postgraduate speaks out against tutor on Facebook

  • Malaysian woman who studied at dental faculty says man repeatedly touched her arm, shoulder and back, as well as leered at her chest, among other gestures
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 9:01am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 10:17pm, 8 May, 2019

Prince Philip Dental Hospital is under HKU. Photo: Jonathan Wong
