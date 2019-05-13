Hong Kong University says it is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive environment for its staff and students. Photo: Nora Tam
University of Hong Kong chief Zhang Xiang vows ‘zero tolerance’ towards sexual harassment after postgraduate student’s Facebook article detailing problems with tutor
- Vice chancellor says an immediate investigation has been launched into allegations by a postgraduate dental student
- Malaysian woman posted a long article on Facebook about how she was harassed by an unidentified part-time tutor at Prince Philip Dental Hospital
Sexual harassment and assault
Prince Philip Dental Hospital is under HKU. Photo: Jonathan Wong
University of Hong Kong investigating sex harassment claims after postgraduate speaks out against tutor on Facebook
- Malaysian woman who studied at dental faculty says man repeatedly touched her arm, shoulder and back, as well as leered at her chest, among other gestures
Prince Philip Dental Hospital is under HKU. Photo: Jonathan Wong