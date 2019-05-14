Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Douglas So, chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, believes the city is in a race against time to protect its post-war architecture. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Officials in unprecedented move to protect Hong Kong’s heritage by creating new system to save modern buildings from developers’ wrecking ball

  • Antiquities Advisory Board urging government to protect buildings such as the Choi Hung public housing estate
  • Move comes as iconic landmarks like the General Post Office and Excelsior hotel face demolition
Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 8:00am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 8:26am, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Douglas So, chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, believes the city is in a race against time to protect its post-war architecture. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
An archive photo from 1986 showing customers checking out offerings at a jade market in Yau Ma Tei near Canton Road in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Travel & Leisure

On Hong Kong’s ‘other’ Canton Road, cafes, markets and jade sellers still flourish – but for how much longer?

  • Going north from Jordan Road through the lively neighbourhoods of Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok, this is the unglamorous part of glitzy Canton Road
  • But from its famous jade traders to busy street markets, what it lacks in sophistication it more than makes up for in character
Topic |   Explore Hong Kong
Christopher DeWolf

Christopher DeWolf  

Published: 7:15am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 7:15am, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An archive photo from 1986 showing customers checking out offerings at a jade market in Yau Ma Tei near Canton Road in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.