Douglas So, chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board, believes the city is in a race against time to protect its post-war architecture. Photo: Edmond So
Officials in unprecedented move to protect Hong Kong’s heritage by creating new system to save modern buildings from developers’ wrecking ball
- Antiquities Advisory Board urging government to protect buildings such as the Choi Hung public housing estate
- Move comes as iconic landmarks like the General Post Office and Excelsior hotel face demolition
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
An archive photo from 1986 showing customers checking out offerings at a jade market in Yau Ma Tei near Canton Road in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
On Hong Kong’s ‘other’ Canton Road, cafes, markets and jade sellers still flourish – but for how much longer?
- Going north from Jordan Road through the lively neighbourhoods of Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok, this is the unglamorous part of glitzy Canton Road
- But from its famous jade traders to busy street markets, what it lacks in sophistication it more than makes up for in character
Topic | Explore Hong Kong
