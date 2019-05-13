Investors paid between HK$85,000 and HK$100,000 for each machine. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong investors fear HK$30 million lost over online claw machine business promoted by internet celebrity and in which they made just HK$10 per month
- At least 100 people have sought Democratic Party’s help, claiming they are victims of investment trap
- Internet celebrity Raymond Yuen had claimed on Facebook investors could make about HK$10,000 a month for each claw machine they invested in
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
