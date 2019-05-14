The man was taken to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po, where he was later pronounced dead. Photo: Handout
Man dies after falling from roof while carrying out repair work on three-storey village house in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district
- The man, 65, was working on external house wall in San Uk Ka Tsuen shortly before 12.30pm when incident happened
- Wife, 58, heard a loud bang and then found him lying unconscious outside house
