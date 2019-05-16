Channels

Tang Kwong-po at the Hong Kong Federation of the Blind in Kwun Tong. Photo: Edmond So
Society

The Hongkonger who has overcome adversity and blindness to show disabilities should not hold people back

  • Tang Kwong-po, 60, lost his sight after surgery for a brain tumour but he has remained active and now helps other blind people in the city
  • The chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of the Blind has been nominated in the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards for his perseverance in overcoming personal challenges
Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 16 May, 2019

