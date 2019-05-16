Tang Kwong-po at the Hong Kong Federation of the Blind in Kwun Tong. Photo: Edmond So
The Hongkonger who has overcome adversity and blindness to show disabilities should not hold people back
- Tang Kwong-po, 60, lost his sight after surgery for a brain tumour but he has remained active and now helps other blind people in the city
- The chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of the Blind has been nominated in the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards for his perseverance in overcoming personal challenges
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Tang Kwong-po at the Hong Kong Federation of the Blind in Kwun Tong. Photo: Edmond So