The case involves a development in Pak Shek Kok, says the Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority. Photo: Martin Chan
Sun Hung Kai Properties prosecuted over lack of information on tender for flats in first such case as Hong Kong government tackles opaque sales practices
- Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority says summons has been served to an unnamed developer for a project in Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po
- Source confirms the case involves SHKP’s project, St Martin
Topic | Hong Kong property
The third-largest residential plot on the runway of the former Kai Tak airport, as of May 3rd, 2019. Area 4C site 2 is in the background. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Kai Tak’s third-largest oceanfront plot sells for a district record HK$12.6 billion as developers snap up land in Hong Kong’s property bull run
- A consortium of six developers agreed to pay a record HK$12.6 billion for the third-largest plot of residential land on the former Kai Tak airport’s runway
- The land cost implies that a flat built on the site will need to sell for at least HK$30,000 per square foot, after including the construction cost and a 20 per cent profit margin for the developer
