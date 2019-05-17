Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The case involves a development in Pak Shek Kok, says the Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority. Photo: Martin Chan
Society

Sun Hung Kai Properties prosecuted over lack of information on tender for flats in first such case as Hong Kong government tackles opaque sales practices

  • Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority says summons has been served to an unnamed developer for a project in Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po
  • Source confirms the case involves SHKP’s project, St Martin
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Naomi Ng  

Sandy Li  

Published: 5:23pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 5:34pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The case involves a development in Pak Shek Kok, says the Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
The third-largest residential plot on the runway of the former Kai Tak airport, as of May 3rd, 2019. Area 4C site 2 is in the background. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Kai Tak’s third-largest oceanfront plot sells for a district record HK$12.6 billion as developers snap up land in Hong Kong’s property bull run

  • A consortium of six developers agreed to pay a record HK$12.6 billion for the third-largest plot of residential land on the former Kai Tak airport’s runway
  • The land cost implies that a flat built on the site will need to sell for at least HK$30,000 per square foot, after including the construction cost and a 20 per cent profit margin for the developer
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 6:42pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 12:13pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The third-largest residential plot on the runway of the former Kai Tak airport, as of May 3rd, 2019. Area 4C site 2 is in the background. Photo: SCMP / Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.