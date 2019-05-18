The winning team from Po Leung Kuk Celine Ho Yam Tong College demonstrating their project, which uses activated carbon to purify water. Photo: Hilary Wong
A boxing machine that charges your mobile phone and other innovative ideas as Hong Kong schoolchildren aim to transform old industrial neighbourhood of Kwun Tong
- The 26 entries for the Schools Challenge Hong Kong – Live
- The ideas range from shipping container shops, boxing machines that recharge mobile phones and a water purification system for buildings
