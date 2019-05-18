Channels

More than 500 people attend a job fair at a Wan Chai hotel, but dozens were paid to be there. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Fake jobseekers recruited through WeChat to make work fair at Grand Hyatt hotel in Hong Kong look more popular

  • Event organised by a mainland city offers roles paying up to US$435,000 a year
  • Actors handed US$25 to attend and feign interest in jobs, Post investigation finds
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 8:00pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 18 May, 2019

