Designer Rabi Yim, a nominee for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. Photo: May Tse
Society

Designer overcomes personal tragedy that left her in wheelchair, to fight for an inclusive Hong Kong society

  • Rabi Yim dreams of a society where everyone will have an equal opportunity to enjoy community resources
  • The use of a ‘universal design’ concept in building facilities will allow access for as many people as possible, not just the disabled, she says
Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 21 May, 2019

Designer Rabi Yim, a nominee for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. Photo: May Tse
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.