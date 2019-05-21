Designer Rabi Yim, a nominee for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards. Photo: May Tse
Designer overcomes personal tragedy that left her in wheelchair, to fight for an inclusive Hong Kong society
- Rabi Yim dreams of a society where everyone will have an equal opportunity to enjoy community resources
- The use of a ‘universal design’ concept in building facilities will allow access for as many people as possible, not just the disabled, she says
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
